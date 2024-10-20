Animal shelters across the UK are appealing for public support as they seek loving homes for adorable dogs currently up for adoption. Animal shelters across the UK are appealing for public support as they seek loving homes for adorable dogs currently up for adoption.
Adorable dogs up for adoption UK: Nine pictures of cute dogs looking for forever homes

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

20th Oct 2024, 10:00am

From Northamptonshire to South Yorkshire, and across the North East and West Yorkshire, shelters are working tirelessly to find homes for these animals, many of whom have been rescued from difficult situations or surrendered by previous owners.

In Sheffield, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and Helping Yorkshire Poundies are helping nine four-legged companions look for their forever home. Meanwhile, Irchester-based Animals in Need Northamptonshire' have also put up six cute dogs for adoption.

The RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds is currently home to 15 adorable cats and dogs, all waiting for their forever families. These animals, some surrendered by previous owners who could no longer care for them, are housed at the East Ardsley centre, where they receive care until they can be rehomed. In addition to finding new homes for these pets, the RSPCA also offers advice to current pet owners who may be struggling with the costs of food or healthcare.

Meanwhile, the Dogs Trust rehoming centres in Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh have over 80 dogs available for adoption. These centres are dedicated to finding loving families for every dog, with a wide range of breeds and personalities available.

Here are some of the most adorable looking pups you can never say no to.

Minnie is a sweet and affectionate little girl. Her mother is a Staffie x EBT, and her father is a JRT. At almost 4 years old, she requires an active and secure home without other animals due to her high prey drive. She is currently in foster care.

Minnie is a sweet and affectionate little girl. Her mother is a Staffie x EBT, and her father is a JRT. At almost 4 years old, she requires an active and secure home without other animals due to her high prey drive. She is currently in foster care. | Animals in Need Northants

Spot is a lively 7 yr old chap. He loves people and seems fine around other dogs. He is very prey-driven so could not live with cats or small furries. He is really strong on the lead and this will be something for his new family to work on with him. He is a lovely lad who will make a great addition to an active family.

Spot is a lively 7 yr old chap. He loves people and seems fine around other dogs. He is very prey-driven so could not live with cats or small furries. He is really strong on the lead and this will be something for his new family to work on with him. He is a lovely lad who will make a great addition to an active family. | Animals in Need Northants Photo: Animals in Need Northants

Leyla is a lovely three yr old Beagle. She is fine when out walking with other dogs, but couldn’t live with one. She does suffer from separation anxiety, so cannot be left for any length of time. She needs an active family who can take her on long walks, she cannot be let off lead as she has no recall.

Leyla is a lovely three yr old Beagle. She is fine when out walking with other dogs, but couldn’t live with one. She does suffer from separation anxiety, so cannot be left for any length of time. She needs an active family who can take her on long walks, she cannot be let off lead as she has no recall. | Animals in Need Northamptonshire Photo: Animals in Need Northamptonshire

Sweet Sammy is a lovely natured and gentle greyhound. He prefers a quiet life and would make a wonderful companion dog. Sammy enjoys his walks, and even more the nap after! He would love a secure garden where he can relax and play with his toys. Sammy is best suited to live with adults or older teenage children. Age: 4 Years 6 Months. Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Sweet Sammy is a lovely natured and gentle greyhound. He prefers a quiet life and would make a wonderful companion dog. Sammy enjoys his walks, and even more the nap after! He would love a secure garden where he can relax and play with his toys. Sammy is best suited to live with adults or older teenage children. Age: 4 Years 6 Months. Thornberry Animal Sanctuary | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

