From Northamptonshire to South Yorkshire, and across the North East and West Yorkshire, shelters are working tirelessly to find homes for these animals, many of whom have been rescued from difficult situations or surrendered by previous owners.

The RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds is currently home to 15 adorable cats and dogs, all waiting for their forever families. These animals, some surrendered by previous owners who could no longer care for them, are housed at the East Ardsley centre, where they receive care until they can be rehomed. In addition to finding new homes for these pets, the RSPCA also offers advice to current pet owners who may be struggling with the costs of food or healthcare.

Meanwhile, the Dogs Trust rehoming centres in Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh have over 80 dogs available for adoption. These centres are dedicated to finding loving families for every dog, with a wide range of breeds and personalities available.

Here are some of the most adorable looking pups you can never say no to.

1 . Minnie Minnie is a sweet and affectionate little girl. Her mother is a Staffie x EBT, and her father is a JRT. At almost 4 years old, she requires an active and secure home without other animals due to her high prey drive. She is currently in foster care. | Animals in Need Northants Share

2 . Spot Spot is a lively 7 yr old chap. He loves people and seems fine around other dogs. He is very prey-driven so could not live with cats or small furries. He is really strong on the lead and this will be something for his new family to work on with him. He is a lovely lad who will make a great addition to an active family. | Animals in Need Northants Photo: Animals in Need Northants Share

3 . Leyla Leyla is a lovely three yr old Beagle. She is fine when out walking with other dogs, but couldn’t live with one. She does suffer from separation anxiety, so cannot be left for any length of time. She needs an active family who can take her on long walks, she cannot be let off lead as she has no recall. | Animals in Need Northamptonshire Photo: Animals in Need Northamptonshire Share