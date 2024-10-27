From Northamptonshire to Merseyside, and across Yorkshire and Lancashire, shelters are working tirelessly to find homes for these animals, many of whom have been rescued from difficult situations or surrendered by previous owners.
In Liverpool, dozens of lovely dogs and puppies are up for adoption with the help of Dogs Trust, ranging from tiny Terriers and lovely Labradors to adorable Akitas.
In Northamptonshire, Animals in Need is helping deserving dogs find loving homes. Each dog is neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites, and comes with four weeks of free insurance, allowing new owners to focus on settling them in.
In Burnley, a Pendle animal charity faces a rehoming crisis as it is struggling to keep up with the number of pet abandonments and desperately needs to find loving homes for 12 beautiful animals.
Meanwhile, the Dogs Trust rehoming centres in Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh have over 80 dogs available for adoption. These centres are dedicated to finding loving families for every dog, with a wide range of breeds and personalities available.
If you live in West Yorkshire, there are rescue pups for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds. The dogs, who are all being cared for at the rehoming centre in York Road, include both youngsters and elderly hounds looking for the perfect retirement homes.
