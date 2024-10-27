Animal shelters across the UK are appealing for public support as they seek loving homes for adorable dogs currently up for adoption. Animal shelters across the UK are appealing for public support as they seek loving homes for adorable dogs currently up for adoption.
Adorable dogs up for adoption UK: Pictures of cute pups looking for forever homes

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Oct 2024, 10:00am

Animal shelters across the UK are calling for public support to help find loving homes for the adorable dogs available for adoption.

From Northamptonshire to Merseyside, and across Yorkshire and Lancashire, shelters are working tirelessly to find homes for these animals, many of whom have been rescued from difficult situations or surrendered by previous owners.

In Liverpool, dozens of lovely dogs and puppies are up for adoption with the help of Dogs Trust, ranging from tiny Terriers and lovely Labradors to adorable Akitas.

In Northamptonshire, Animals in Need is helping deserving dogs find loving homes. Each dog is neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites, and comes with four weeks of free insurance, allowing new owners to focus on settling them in.

In Burnley, a Pendle animal charity faces a rehoming crisis as it is struggling to keep up with the number of pet abandonments and desperately needs to find loving homes for 12 beautiful animals.

Meanwhile, the Dogs Trust rehoming centres in Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh have over 80 dogs available for adoption. These centres are dedicated to finding loving families for every dog, with a wide range of breeds and personalities available.

If you live in West Yorkshire, there are rescue pups for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds. The dogs, who are all being cared for at the rehoming centre in York Road, include both youngsters and elderly hounds looking for the perfect retirement homes.

Maddie is a Crossbreed puppy. She was born in a Romanian shelter and needs a family that will allow her the time she needs to adjust and build a bond with them, and it may not be a quick process. She needs a home where she is the only dog, and where any children are 16 and over. Maddie is not house trained and will require all her foundation training.

1. Maddie - Crossbreed

Maddie is a Crossbreed puppy. She was born in a Romanian shelter and needs a family that will allow her the time she needs to adjust and build a bond with them, and it may not be a quick process. She needs a home where she is the only dog, and where any children are 16 and over. Maddie is not house trained and will require all her foundation training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Milo is an English Springer Spaniel Cross aged between one and two years old. He needs an active home, and can live with high school aged children and a dog of a similar nature. He is not used to spending time alone but is house trained. Milo will dig in the garden.

2. Milo - English Springer Spaniel Cross

Milo is an English Springer Spaniel Cross aged between one and two years old. He needs an active home, and can live with high school aged children and a dog of a similar nature. He is not used to spending time alone but is house trained. Milo will dig in the garden. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Leyla is a lovely three yr old Beagle. She is fine when out walking with other dogs, but couldn’t live with one. She does suffer from separation anxiety, so cannot be left for any length of time. She needs an active family who can take her on long walks, she cannot be let off lead as she has no recall.

3. Leyla - Beagle

Leyla is a lovely three yr old Beagle. She is fine when out walking with other dogs, but couldn’t live with one. She does suffer from separation anxiety, so cannot be left for any length of time. She needs an active family who can take her on long walks, she cannot be let off lead as she has no recall. | AIN Photo: AIN

Marley is a two-year-old crossbreed lad. He is currently under assessment.

4. Marley - Crossbreed

Marley is a two-year-old crossbreed lad. He is currently under assessment. | AIN Photo: AIN

