Adorable pictures of first guide dog puppies 2025 born in Birmingham

The first litter of guide dog puppies for 2025 has been born, marking a heartwarming start to the new year.

The 10 healthy puppies, six girls and four boys, arrived on the evening of Thursday, January 2, in Birmingham.

The proud parents are Rebecca, a three-year-old golden retriever and second-time mum, and Danny, a two-year-old Labrador embarking on fatherhood for the first time. The puppies, now just over a week old, are focused on nursing and sleeping as they begin their journey to becoming life-changing guide dogs.

Guide Dogs breeding dog volunteer Sue Davy, who cares for Rebecca and her puppies, said: “Rebecca is a fantastic mum," Sue said. "She absolutely dotes upon her puppies and has taken everything in her stride. I’m really excited to see these puppies grow and develop their individual personalities over the next few weeks. It’s been the most wonderful start to the new year.”

Rebecca and Danny were specifically selected for the Guide Dogs breeding programme due to their intelligence, calm temperament, confidence, and excellent health. While neither has worked as a guide dog, they were chosen to pass on traits essential for guide dog success to their offspring.

Next month, the puppies will head to the Guide Dogs National Centre near Leamington Spa, where they’ll receive vaccinations, microchips, health checks, and plenty of care. From there, they’ll join volunteer Puppy Raisers who will nurture them until they are 12 to 14 months old.

The puppies will then begin their formal guide dog training, which typically lasts six months. By late 2026, these puppies could be matched with individuals with sight loss, transforming their lives as trusted companions.

Janine Dixon, breeding and welfare lead for Guide Dogs, said: “Even though they haven’t yet opened their eyes, Rebecca’s puppies are at the very start of a long journey to becoming life-changing guide dogs of the future. They will be raised and trained with all the love and support they need to give them the best chance to qualify as a trusted partner to a blind or visually impaired person.

“Guide Dogs is aiming to breed 1,200 puppies in 2025, and it all starts here. This would never be possible without the support of Breeding Dog Volunteers like Sue, who give loving homes to our guide dog mums year-round and then devote a huge amount of time and energy when a new litter is born. We’re always on the lookout for more help, as we’re looking to place 100 new guide dog mums like Rebecca in homes throughout 2025.”

For more information about volunteering with Guide Dogs, visit their website.