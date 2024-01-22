A 10-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive

A 10-year-old girl who was found unresponsive has died. Police were called to Mixenden by the ambulance service who were trying to help the child just after 10am yesterday.

An air ambulance is also understood to have been deployed. The girl was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances regarding the death and the coroner’s office has been informed.