Symptoms of Alabama rot include skin sores, visible swelling, red patches or skin defects and changes in appetite. It is often fatal to dogs if not treated quickly.

A case of Alabama Rot has been confirmed by Severn Edge Vets, which has practices and a 24/7 veterinary hospital in Shropshire and the West Midlands, in the Cleobury Mortimer area.

Alabama Rot, also known as CRGV (cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy) causes damage to the blood vessels in the skin and sometimes the kidney but it is a very rare and potentially life-threatening disease in dogs.

In a statement on its Facebook page Severn Edge Vets said: "Unfortunately we have seen a confirmed case of Alabama Rot, also known as CRGV, this time in the Cleobury Mortimer area. An additional case is suspected but not yet confirmed. While there is no need for panic, we're advising dog owners to be vigilant and to contact their vet if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions, particularly on the legs or paws. The vets added its unknown what causes CRGV and it remains a very rare disease.

"Most cases occur between November and May and there is some evidence of a link to walking in wet, muddy woodland areas. It may be beneficial to wash and dry your dog after a muddy walk. Current advice is that there is no need to avoid walking in certain areas."

Since December 2012, a small number of cases have been seen throughout the UK. Most reports come from pet owners who walk their dogs in the countryside, and most cases are reported during winter and spring. Generally, cases are rare in the summer months compared to the colder months.

How to spot Alabama Rot

Symptoms of Alabama Rot:

Skin sores not caused by a known injury, particularly on the legs or paws

Swollen skin

Redness

Signs that may be seen if kidney problems develop such as vomiting and changes in behaviour such as fatigue or lack of appetite.