Aldershot: Bomb squad explodes car after knife-wielding man, 54, crashes into army barracks, gets arrested
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary responded to reports at 4.30pm on Saturday that a man had attempted to enter the St Omer Barracks in Aldershot. According to police, the man drove through the barriers before exiting the car, shouting at the guards, and damaging the vehicle with a knife.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) was called to the scene and carried out a controlled detonation of the car due to concerning comments made by the man.
No injuries were reported, and authorities have stated that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related.
A 54-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and criminal damage. He remains in custody as investigations continue.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "An investigation has been launched and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."