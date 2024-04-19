Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car outside a supermarket in Birmingham. Emergency services rushed to the scene outside an Aldi store on Tunnel Road, in Kings Norton at 3.35pm on Thursday (April 18), in a collision involving a car and a female pedestrian.

The woman was treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, while a man from the car was treated for injuries not believed to be serious. Both were taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

It was reported yesterday that police blocked the entrance at the supermarket’s car park, while the store was said to have closed for the rest of the day. The shop reopened today (April 19).

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called after a car hit a pedestrian off Tunnel Road, Kings Norton, at around 3.30pm today (18 April). A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver remained at the scene and is helping with our enquiries.