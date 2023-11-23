Aldi's bargain heated clothes airer is returning just in time for Black Friday and Christmas

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer is returning to stores and online just in time for a Black Friday and Christmas steal. The popular household essential has attracted consumers due to its bargain price point and energy efficiency.

Customers can pick up the Easy Home Heated Clothes Airer for an impressive £27.99 and if that's not enough, the 230W airer costs just 8p per hour to run.

The sell-out item features large, foldable wings and 18 heating tubes which heat up as soon as it’s plugged in - even including a cover to help speed up drying time. If you want to use the airer in multiple rooms, the lightweight frame and foldable legs make transporting the household staple easy.

The product is currently unavailable online but should be arriving as part of the Aldi Specialbuys collection in time for Black Friday. To check if it's in stock, you can visit the Aldi website.

For busy households looking to load their airer with more washing, Aldi is offering a larger option for just £64.99. The Upright Heated Airer features 36 heating tubes across three tiers, and a versatile open-sided shelves.

The airer comes equipped with pegs for smaller items and a cover to retain heat. Meanwhile, the tiers fold upward to help store the gadget out of the way. All this and it still costs just 9p per hour to run.