Three people have died following a crash in north Wales. Police responded to reports of a crash on Alma Street, close to Beaumaris Pier shortly after 2.45pm on Wednesday (August 28).

Officers attended along with fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews. Sadly, three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police said: "Our efforts to establish the full circumstances of this incident remain ongoing. We continue to appeal to people to avoid the area of the High Street, which is expected to be closed for some time."

Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst said: “Sadly, we can confirm that three people have been fatally injured in the incident.

“We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident that hasn’t already spoken to officers, or anybody who might have dashcam footage, to please get in touch. You can speak to us via our website or by calling 101, using reference number Q129825.”