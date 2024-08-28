Alma Street: Three people die in crash near Beaumaris Pier in north Wales as police issue appeal
Officers attended along with fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews. Sadly, three people were pronounced dead at the scene.
North Wales Police said: "Our efforts to establish the full circumstances of this incident remain ongoing. We continue to appeal to people to avoid the area of the High Street, which is expected to be closed for some time."
Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst said: “Sadly, we can confirm that three people have been fatally injured in the incident.
“We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident that hasn’t already spoken to officers, or anybody who might have dashcam footage, to please get in touch. You can speak to us via our website or by calling 101, using reference number Q129825.”