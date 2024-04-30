American doctor dies after being hit by van whilst walking on Trinity Crescent in Edinburgh
and live on Freeview channel 276
A doctor from the United States has died after he was struck by a van in Edinburgh earlier this month. Dr William Noel, 58, was walking on Trinity Crescent when he was struck by a Citroen Relay van on April 10.
He was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after suffering serious injuries, while the driver of the van, a 40-year-old man, was arrested and later released pending further enquiries. Dr Noel, who hailed from Philadelphia, tragically died on Monday evening, police announced. His family has asked for privacy.