By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
A doctor from the United States has died after he was struck by a van in Edinburgh earlier this month. Dr William Noel, 58, was walking on Trinity Crescent when he was struck by a Citroen Relay van on April 10.

He was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after suffering serious injuries, while the driver of the van, a 40-year-old man, was arrested and later released pending further enquiries. Dr Noel, who hailed from Philadelphia, tragically died on Monday evening, police announced. His family has asked for privacy.

He was struck by a van on Trinity Crescent

A female nurse who came to the aid of Dr Noel was sought as a witness by police and has now come forward and assisted with their enquiries. The force added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2772 of 10 April.”

