A little girl lost her immediate family in a tragic car crash which happened as they returned home from holiday.

The eight-year was the only survivor of the motorway crash, which saw a BMW leave the road. Andrew Moore, 46, Swala Harling, 47, and Sebastian Moore, 14, were killed in the crash, and the little girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Andrew Moore, 46, Swala Harling, 47, and Sebastian Moore, 14, were killed when their BMW left the northbound carriageway of the M5 on May 30 | GoFundMe

The opening of an inquest heard that Mr Moore, who was a mechanic, was driving the car, with Ms Harling, who worked in IT, in the front passenger seat. Sebastian was sitting in the back of the car.

A fundraising page has been set up by family friend Richard Hardy to help the girl. A statement on GoFundMe says: “Our dear friends Andy, Swala and their 14-year-old son Sebastian tragically passed away having been involved in a car accident whilst travelling back from a family holiday in Cornwall.

“The family sadly leave behind their beloved eight-year-old daughter who miraculously survived the accident with serious but not life threatening injuries. Andy and Swala’s daughter is doing well in her recovery but it will undoubtedly be a long and hard road back to full health, both physically and mentally.

“To help their lovely little girl adapt to her new future and help contribute towards the cost of her parents and brother's funeral, we're asking if people would help us raise some money to make her life that little bit easier.”

The accident happened at about 9pm on May 30, on the M5 between junction 14 at Falfield and junction 13 for Michaelwood services. The family lived in Clay Cross near Chesterfield in Derbyshire, and were involved with Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club.

The club has issued a warm tribute to them, saying: “Seb was a kind, calm and friendly young man, always willing to listen, always with a smile, and always giving his best for the team. Andy’s presence on the sidelines and around the club was just as valued — warm, supportive and easy to talk to. He was a lovely man and a true gentleman who, like his son, became part of our club in the most natural and meaningful way.

“Both Seb and Andy left a lasting impression on everyone who met them, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us. Swala’s passing is equally heartbreaking. Though not as closely involved at the club, it is clear how much love and warmth she brought to her family, and how deeply missed she will be by those who knew her. Our thoughts and love go out to their family and friends during this incredibly painful time — especially to Seb’s younger sister, just eight years old, who survived the accident and is now beginning her journey toward recovery. She has already shown remarkable strength and resilience, and we will continue to hold her in our hearts in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

The GoFundMe page is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mum-dad-brother-andy-swala-sebastian