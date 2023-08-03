Flo the donkey is "desperate to be a mum", staff at the animal park say

A Sheffield animal park is on the lookout for a foal which might have lost its mother, after its much-loved resident donkey gave birth to a "sleeping foal" last night.

Staff at Graves Park Animal Farm had been eagerly awaiting pregnant donkey Flo's foal for some time now, with the hopes it would arrive in time for the summer school holidays. However, the farm posted on social media on Wednesday (2 August) that Flo's foal had unfortunately been stillborn.

"The gorgeous Flo gave birth last night to a sleeping foal, our farmers were on hand when Flo gave birth but unfortunately they were unable to bring the foal round," the post said.

The farm was now on the lookout for any orphaned foals in need of a surrogate mother as soon as possible, with Flo reportedly "desperate to be a mum".

Graves Park Animal Farm's donkey, Flo, is looking for an orphan foal to look after (Photo: Graves Park Animal Farm)

In an update on Thursday, Graves Park staff said Flo was receiving all the TLC she needed, but was still in want of a baby to look after. They thanked the local community for its support.

"Thank you so much for everyone's well wishes regarding Flo, your response has absolutely blown us away and we are very grateful," they said.

"We are continuing to look for a foal for her, Flo is doing really well in herself and is enjoying some peace and quiet out in the field with Jimmy - her best friend."

Jack Tankard, head stock person, told NationalWorld's sister publication The Star that it had been "really upsetting for the public and staff involved".

"There was a lot of excitement for it and I feel so sorry for her now. She is desperate to be a mum and she deserves to be a mum," he said. “Anyone with an orphan foal needing a mum anywhere in the country, please get in touch with us.”