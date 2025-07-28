A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a pond near their home in Kingsley, Hampshire.

Alice Mackey, the mother of Annabel Mackey, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Monday where she admitted to manslaughter. She denied a charge of murder, which the prosecution accepted after psychiatric reports concluded she was suffering from "diminished responsibility" at the time of the incident.

Annabel was reported missing from her home on September 10, 2023. A police search was launched, and the toddler was found a short time later in a nearby pond. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but tragically died the following day.

Following her court appearance, Mackey was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on October 6.

Police confirmed they were called to the family home just after 5pm on the day of Annabel's disappearance. A full investigation was carried out to determine the events leading up to her death.

In an emotional tribute, Annabel’s father described her as a “beautiful, positive and very happy little girl” with a “pure and caring nature that we miss so much.”

He said: “She loved story time, dogs and her dolly. She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth. Annabel loved to laugh; she brought so much happiness into our lives. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.”

He added: “The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness. Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever x.”