Police have issued an urgent appeal to help find an elderly man who has been missing for almost two weeks after his car broke down on a motorway. Anthony Brown, 82, from Reading, had been in Kent after his car broke down on the M25, before getting on the train at Higham station travelling towards Northfleet station.

Kent Police said Anthony, who also goes by the name of Tony, was last seen on the train that departed from Higham station at 4.50pm and arrived at Northfleet at 5.02pm on Thursday, January 18. Officers believe he may still be in the Northfleet area but not ruling out on the possibility he may have boarded another train.

And now, the police have asked Northfleet residents to check their dash cameras, outbuildings and private CCTV as officers continue to search for the pensioner. North Kent Insp Jamie Little said: "We are very concerned about the welfare of Mr Brown and are continuing to search for him. As well as assistance from residents, I’d like to ask commuters to think back to Thursday 18 January.

"Did you see him at the station? Did you see where he went? The station would have been busier than usual at that time due to people travelling home from work, so we are hopeful somebody might remember something. Please report any information you have, no matter what it is, as it may be useful to our investigation and help us find Mr Brown."

Anthony is described as white, 5ft 10ins and medium built with balding grey hair and grey/blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey trousers, brown shoes with white socks, a burgundy jumper and a long checked beige coat. He was also using a metal walking stick.