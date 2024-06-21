Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Financial guru Martin Lewis has paid tribute to a former Money Saving Expert colleague after police discovered a body in the search for him following his disappearance on Monday, June 17.

Anthony Hill, 37, was reported missing from his home on Plumstead Road East, Norwich and he was last seen at a Co-Op Store on Sprowston Road at around 9.58am on Monday morning. Norfolk police said a body was found in an area off Heathgate in the city shortly before 8pm on Thursday (June 20).

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, Mr Hill’s family have been informed. The death is also not believed to be suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Lewis said that Mr Hill had worked with him at his money advice website MoneySavingExpert.com prior to him moving into teaching. Mr Hill’s wife, Kayleigh, reached out to the TV star to raise awareness of his missing status.

In a statement posted on X, Lewis said: “It’s with a heavy heart I share this. My love to Ant’s wife Kayleigh and their little girls. It’s the worst news. I’m so sorry for all Ant’s friends and his little pupils. I will remember you fondly Ant.