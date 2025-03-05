Anthony Littler: Two men charged with murder of man in 1984 in The Causeway alleyway

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man in 1984.

Anthony Littler, 45, was found with head injuries in an alleyway known as The Causeway, near East Finchley Tube station on May 1 that year. Investigators believe the Customs and Excise officer, who was single and lived a short distance from the station, was murdered in a random attack.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police announced that two men who were originally arrested in March last year have now been charged with murder.

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man in 1984. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michael Stewart, 55, of Station Road, New Barnet, north London, and Anthony Stewart, 59, of Old Farm Road, Finchley, north London, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Another three men who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder remain under investigation.

