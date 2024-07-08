Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an appeal for a female witness to come forward after a young girl was reportedly sexually assaulted in an incident that is believed to have taken place between 1990 and 1994 at a house in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the witness would have been aged between four and 10 and had brown hair which was shoulder length or longer. The witness would now be aged between mid-30s and mid-40s and was possibly called Kim, Kimberley or similar.

It is understood that both victim and the witness were pupils at Hyde Park Infants’ School or Hyde Park Juniors’ School at the time. However, the police said their investigation is not related to the school.

Police Constable Nicola Saunter said: “These reported incidents occurred out of sight at a private address in the early 1990s. The potential female witness is believed to have spoken with the victim about the incidents around the time and may have information which could assist our enquiries.

“The witness and the victim attended the same school, albeit in different academic years but we would like to be clear that the incidents we are investigating are in no way linked to the school. We appreciate that it has been a long time since the incidents took place, but we are hoping that this individual recognises themselves from the description, and we would ask that they get in touch.”