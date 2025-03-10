Police are becoming ‘concerned’ for the welfare of a 10-year-old who has gone missing from the Wolverhampton area.

Archie, 10, is described as being around 5ft 1ins tall with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, coat and trainers.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Archie? The 10-year-old has gone missing from the Wolverhampton area and we are concerned for his welfare. Archie is described as being around 5ft 1 ins tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

"When he was last seen was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, coat and trainers. If you see Archie ring 999 immediately quoting log number 713 of 10 March."