Archie: Police issue urgent appeal after boy, 10, goes missing from Wolverhampton area

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

10th Mar 2025, 2:45pm
Police are becoming ‘concerned’ for the welfare of a 10-year-old who has gone missing from the Wolverhampton area.

Archie, 10, is described as being around 5ft 1ins tall with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, coat and trainers.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Archie? The 10-year-old has gone missing from the Wolverhampton area and we are concerned for his welfare. Archie is described as being around 5ft 1 ins tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

"When he was last seen was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, coat and trainers. If you see Archie ring 999 immediately quoting log number 713 of 10 March."

Related topics:West Midlands Police
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice