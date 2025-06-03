Euromillions results: Are there any Euromillions winners on Tuesday? Friday's prize revealed - jackpot is now £208m

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago

Nobody has won the huge £199m Euromillions jackpot tonight - meaning Friday’s prize will be even bigger.

Tonight’s winning numbers are 12, 15, 38, 47, and 48, with the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers 05, 07.

But luck has not smiled on anyone tonight - although Friday’s winner may be grateful for that.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Wow, it’s an exciting night for EuroMillions players as the jackpot has reached an incredible estimated £208m this Friday.

“We are now on the verge of potentially creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Adele and Dua Lipa while also landing them at the number one spot on The National Lottery’s biggest wins list. Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.

“Each week, players help generate around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50BN raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.”

In the Millionaire Maker Selection one UK millionaire was created - HKVV08213.

