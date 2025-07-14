Aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been found guilty at the Old Bailey of the manslaughter of their newborn daughter, Victoria.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple had previously admitted to concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice, but denied charges of gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the baby’s death between January 4 and February 27, 2023. On Friday, they were convicted of manslaughter.

Victoria was born on Christmas Eve 2022 while the couple were staying in a rented cottage in Northumberland. Just over two weeks later, on January 9, she died. Her body was discovered wrapped in a shopping bag in a disused shed near Brighton on February 27, after Marten and Gordon were arrested following weeks on the run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prosecution argued the child likely died from hypothermia or was smothered while co-sleeping with her parents in a tent during their attempt to live off-grid and evade authorities. The couple had avoided contact with health and social services due to fears the baby would be taken into care, as Marten had previously lost custody of her other children.

During the trial, Marten told the court: “Absolutely not, we did everything we could to protect her.” She claimed their decision to remain hidden was driven by a desire to prevent the state from removing Victoria, saying: “I didn’t want one single authority to have jurisdiction over my daughter, so if we kept moving, they couldn’t take her.”

Mark Gordan, Constance Marten. Photo: Met Police.

She described Victoria as a “good” baby, often carried in a sling under her coat, and said the child fed regularly and slept a lot. Marten added: “Obviously I wanted to keep Victoria with us. Children, especially babies… are very sensitive to love, warmth, environment, in terms of motherly love, and I don’t think it’s fair on a young baby not to experience that.”

Reflecting on her daughter’s death, she told the court: “If I had a crystal ball and I could see into the future what would happen to Victoria because of my exhaustion then of course I would have preferred to have made different choices but we did what we could in the moment to keep her with her parents and to protect her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon, who has a previous criminal record in the US and did not testify during the trial, was described by Marten as “very dear to me” and “not welcomed by my family.” The pair, who have no fixed address, met around ten years ago and held a non-legally binding “blessing” ceremony in Peru.

Marten, 37, comes from a prominent aristocratic background. She is the daughter of former royal page Napier Marten and the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a close friend of the Queen Mother. Raised at the grand Crichel House estate in Dorset, she was educated at St Mary’s Shaftesbury, a private Catholic girls' school attended by several high-profile alumnae.