Armagh: 4 friends die in Northern Ireland horror crash named locally as police speak of 'unspeakable tragedy'
Four friends who died in a horror car crash over the weekend have been locally named. Marina Crilly, Emma Mallon, Phil Mitchell and Keith Morrison, all in their 20s, were travelling on the Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh, Northern Ireland when their car, a grey Volkswagen Golf, crashed at around 2.10am on Sunday (March 24).
District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life. A thorough and sensitive investigation is now under way and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described it as a “devastating incident”. In a post on X, Sir Jeffrey said: “Tragic news coming from Armagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident.”
On Sunday, Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan also expressed his condolences, saying: "I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that four people tragically lost their lives in a collision on the Ballynahonemore Road this morning.
"I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of all those involved in this tragic accident. This has left the entire community stunned and heartbroken. We will all rally around to support these families in what will be difficult days ahead.
"I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the police."
Inquiries into the collision are ongoing, and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit appealed to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1661 23/03/24. The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101 or online
