Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four friends who died in a horror car crash over the weekend have been locally named. Marina Crilly, Emma Mallon, Phil Mitchell and Keith Morrison, all in their 20s, were travelling on the Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh, Northern Ireland when their car, a grey Volkswagen Golf, crashed at around 2.10am on Sunday (March 24).

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life. A thorough and sensitive investigation is now under way and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described it as a “devastating incident”. In a post on X, Sir Jeffrey said: “Tragic news coming from Armagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident.”

On Sunday, Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan also expressed his condolences, saying: "I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that four people tragically lost their lives in a collision on the Ballynahonemore Road this morning.

Phil Mitchell, Keith Morrison, Marina Crilly, and Emma Mallon, all in their 20s, were travelling on the Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh, Northern Ireland when their car crashed at around 2.10am on Sunday (March 24).

"I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of all those involved in this tragic accident. This has left the entire community stunned and heartbroken. We will all rally around to support these families in what will be difficult days ahead.

"I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the police."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad