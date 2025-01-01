Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community is still in shock over the deaths of a father and son in a crash just two days after Christmas, their funeral has heard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Devlin and his son Loughlin were killed in a two-vehicle collision last Friday. Four other people, including a baby, were taken to hospital following the incident.

Mourners gathered on New Year’s Day for a joint funeral for the father and son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter and Loughlin Devlin, who died in a road accident on December 27 | Family handout

A crowd waited outside the church as a convoy of cars, including two hearses, arrived and the bells rang. A priest told mourners the community remains in shock following the tragedy last Friday.

“No words of any of us here today can grasp the enormity of the grief and the sense of loss,” he said. “As a community we’re stunned, we’re still in shock.”

He described the two men as symbolising hard work, and said both their faith and providing for their families were very important to them.

The coffins of father and son Peter and Loughlin Devlin, who were killed in a road accident on Friday, are carried into the Church of St Joseph in Tynan for their funeral | Niall Carson/PA Wire

He added: “It’s impossible to sum up the grief here today; maybe each one of us can be a little bit more careful on the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m speaking to myself as well as each one of you. Please… this brings home the heartache that can be caused. Please, please show more care on the roads.”

The priest also thanked those who helped at the scene of the crash and the emergency services.

The coffins of Peter and Loughlin Devlin are carried into the Church of St Joseph in Tynan for their funeral | Niall Carson/PA Wire

The father and son both lived in Killylea, County Armagh in Northern Ireland, and the accident happened just outside the village. The funeral was at the Church of St Joseph in nearby Tynan.

Peter was married to Ursula and the couple also have another child, Frankie. Loughlin was married to Shauna, and the couple had a son, Brodie.