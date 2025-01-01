Armagh community still in shock over deaths of father and son Peter and Loughlin Devlin, their funeral is told
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peter Devlin and his son Loughlin were killed in a two-vehicle collision last Friday. Four other people, including a baby, were taken to hospital following the incident.
Mourners gathered on New Year’s Day for a joint funeral for the father and son.
A crowd waited outside the church as a convoy of cars, including two hearses, arrived and the bells rang. A priest told mourners the community remains in shock following the tragedy last Friday.
“No words of any of us here today can grasp the enormity of the grief and the sense of loss,” he said. “As a community we’re stunned, we’re still in shock.”
He described the two men as symbolising hard work, and said both their faith and providing for their families were very important to them.
He added: “It’s impossible to sum up the grief here today; maybe each one of us can be a little bit more careful on the roads.
“I’m speaking to myself as well as each one of you. Please… this brings home the heartache that can be caused. Please, please show more care on the roads.”
The priest also thanked those who helped at the scene of the crash and the emergency services.
The father and son both lived in Killylea, County Armagh in Northern Ireland, and the accident happened just outside the village. The funeral was at the Church of St Joseph in nearby Tynan.
Peter was married to Ursula and the couple also have another child, Frankie. Loughlin was married to Shauna, and the couple had a son, Brodie.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.