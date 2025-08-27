A family say a 15-year-old who died in a tragic accident filled their lives with “love, joy and unforgotten memories”.

Arthur Mason, 15, suffered serious injuries when he collided with a car while riding an e-scooter. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died from his injuries a week later.

His family have now paid tribute to him, saying he will be ”forever missed”.

His parents said: “In loving memory of Arthur. Arthur was a much-loved son, brother, grandson and nephew; whose warmth, laughter and kind heart touched everyone who knew him.

“Though his time with us was far too short, he filled our lives with love, joy and unforgotten memories. He will be forever missed, but he will always be carried in our hearts. Arthur will be missed beyond words and cherished always. Our precious Arthur.”

The collision happened on the Bedford Road roundabout in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, on Saturday, August 9. Arthur was from nearby Lower Shelton.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Arthur’s loved ones. We extend our deepest sympathies and support as they navigate through this difficult time.

“We are still appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision, to get in touch.

“Even the smallest detail could help us understand what happened and support the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to report it online here quoting Operation Snaresbrook.