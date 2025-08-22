Asda customer has nose broken after argument with man near vegetable aisle

An Asda customer had his nose broken and was then kicked and punched after an argument with a man who rammed his trolley.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued a picture of a man they want to talk to after the attack, which happened near the vegetable aisle.

Officers say a man in his 40s was shopping at Asda when he left his trolley to choose some vegetables. While doing so a man approached the victim’s trolley and rammed it with his own trolley. An argument ensued and the man assaulted the victim, breaking his nose. The perpetrator also punched and kicked the victim.

Police want to speak to this man after a customer was attacked near the vegetable aisle of an Asda supermarket | Merseyside Police

The offender left the store once staff intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp Natalie Charlesworth said: “This was an unprovoked attack while the victim was going about this own business at the supermarket; he was assaulted and suffered a broken nose as well as being very shaken and distressed. We are taking this incident very seriously as no-one should be subjected to or tolerate such senseless behaviour.

“Extensive enquiries are underway, including speaking to witnesses, forensics, CCTV and house-to-house.”

It happened at about 1.50pm on Monday, July 14 at the Breck Road Asda superstore in Breckfield Road South, Walton, Liverpool.

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. Information can also be reported via Merseyside Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting incident reference 25000581566.