LNER train drivers set to walk out for five days in February

LNER train drivers will go on strike for five days next month in the long running pay dispute, their union Aslef has announced. The industrial action will begin from February 5, and is in addition to a series of walkouts against train operators across England previously announced by Aslef.

The LNER (London North Eastern Railway) drivers will also refuse to work any non-contractual overtime from February 7 to 10.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef said: “We have given LNER management, and their government counterparts who hold the purse strings, every opportunity to come to the table and they have so far made no realistic offer to our members.