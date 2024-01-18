LNER train drivers: Aslef confirm five-day walk out over pay dispute - strike dates
LNER train drivers set to walk out for five days in February
and live on Freeview channel 276
LNER train drivers will go on strike for five days next month in the long running pay dispute, their union Aslef has announced. The industrial action will begin from February 5, and is in addition to a series of walkouts against train operators across England previously announced by Aslef.
The LNER (London North Eastern Railway) drivers will also refuse to work any non-contractual overtime from February 7 to 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef said: “We have given LNER management, and their government counterparts who hold the purse strings, every opportunity to come to the table and they have so far made no realistic offer to our members.
“We have not heard from the transport secretary since December 2022, or from the train operating companies since April 2023. It’s time for them to come to the table and work with us to resolve this dispute so we can all move forward and get our railway back on track.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.