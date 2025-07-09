Police have launched an investigation after an ATM was stolen from a store in Whetstone.

Police received a call at 4.07am on Wednesday (July 9) that a vehicle had been driven in the front of Co-op premises in Cambridge Road and the ATM was being stolen. The ATM was then loaded into a vehicle, a blue Toyota Hilux, which left the scene with a blue BMW.

As the Hilux travelled along Cambridge Road, it collided with an unmarked police vehicle, which was parked and stationary, responding to an unrelated traffic stop. The officer was not injured.

Detective Inspector Ed Prowse said: "Our investigation into this incident remains very much ongoing as we continue to piece together the events surrounding what happened. I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who may have any information regarding the business or the collision after to please get in touch.

“Did you see a blue Toyota Hilux or a blue BMW in the area at the time which raised suspicions with you? Did you see the Toyota in the area with damage to its bodywork? Any information you have could prove crucial to our investigation so please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting 25*399816 or visit us online at www.leics.police.uk . You can also pass information on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.