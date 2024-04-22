An Audi driver has been summoned after he was caught doing ‘donuts’ on the beach in Cleveland. Police said the Audi RS6 was seized by Redcar neighbourhood officers on Sunday evening (April 21) after it was seen doing ‘donuts’ while another male filmed it on his mobile phone.

The force said: “The driver was reported for summons after the vehicle was also found to be uninsured. We will not tolerate the antisocial or illegal use of vehicles and will continue to tackle this issue. You can report to Cleveland Police online via our website or via the 101 number at any time.”