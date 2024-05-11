The northern lights lit up the skies across the UK last night. Photographers across the British Isles were on hands to capture photos of the dazzling event.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, were snapped as far and wide as Whitley Bay on the north east coast, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Wokingham in Berkshire. They were also spotted in Suffolk, Kent, Hampshire and Liverpool.

The Irish weather service Met Eireann posting images of the lights in Dublin and at Shannon Airport in Co Clare. Kathleen Cunnea, in Great Horkesley, Essex, said: “It was absolutely stunning to see.” The visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NOAA said the G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and is the strongest level of geomagnetic storm, hit earth on Thursday and could affect communications, GPS and power grids.

The cause of this storm is a “large, complex” sunspot cluster and is 17 times the diameter of earth, with the last storm with a G5 rating hitting earth in October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden.

Here are some of the best photos from the northern lights in the skies above the UK on Friday (10 May). See them in our gallery below!

1 . Aurora in Liverpool The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon at Another Place by Anthony Gormley, Crosby Beach, Liverpool , Merseyside . Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

2 . Aurora in Liverpool The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon at Another Place by Anthony Gormley, Crosby Beach, Liverpool , Merseyside . Photo: Peter Byrne

3 . Northern Lights over Doncaster Lisa Nicole Sheridan captured the aurora borealis over Rossington. Photo: National World