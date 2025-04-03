Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former surgeon who once appeared on the BBC documentary series Trust Me - I’m A Doctor, is standing trial for five counts of indecent assault, including one against a child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aivar Bracka, of Balmoral Road, Wordsley, denies all charges, which include four counts of indecent assault against a person aged 16 or older and one count against a child aged 14 or younger.

The alleged offences took place between 1994 and 2000, while Bracka worked as a consultant at Wordsley Hospital before its merger with Russells Hall Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the late 1990s, Bracka gained public recognition as a TV doctor on the BBC programme. He continued working at Russells Hall Hospital until 2010, when he was struck off by the General Medical Council.

Aivar Bracka, a former surgeon who once appeared on the BBC documentary series Trust Me - I’m A Doctor, is standing trial for five counts of indecent assault, including one against a child. | Express & Star

His trial began on Monday (March 31) and continued today (April 3). In a statement read to the court, one victim, who has since died after struggling with depression and drug dependency, described the alleged abuse:

"I was about 12 when I first was seen by Dr. Bracka without my parents present. I remember thinking this is wrong as he touched me sexually. It led to me thinking about my sexuality. The next time I saw him, I knew I was straight, and when he touched me, nothing happened."

The victim added: "He then remarked how big I was. I was disgusted. Both times he showed me books of naked men."

The trial continues.