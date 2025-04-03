Aivar Bracka: Former BBC 'Trust Me, I’m a Doctor' surgeon on trial for historic sex assault charges, including child abuse

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
A former surgeon who once appeared on the BBC documentary series Trust Me - I’m A Doctor, is standing trial for five counts of indecent assault, including one against a child.

Aivar Bracka, of Balmoral Road, Wordsley, denies all charges, which include four counts of indecent assault against a person aged 16 or older and one count against a child aged 14 or younger.

The alleged offences took place between 1994 and 2000, while Bracka worked as a consultant at Wordsley Hospital before its merger with Russells Hall Hospital.

During the late 1990s, Bracka gained public recognition as a TV doctor on the BBC programme. He continued working at Russells Hall Hospital until 2010, when he was struck off by the General Medical Council.

Aivar Bracka, a former surgeon who once appeared on the BBC documentary series Trust Me - I’m A Doctor, is standing trial for five counts of indecent assault, including one against a child. | Express & Star

His trial began on Monday (March 31) and continued today (April 3). In a statement read to the court, one victim, who has since died after struggling with depression and drug dependency, described the alleged abuse:

"I was about 12 when I first was seen by Dr. Bracka without my parents present. I remember thinking this is wrong as he touched me sexually. It led to me thinking about my sexuality. The next time I saw him, I knew I was straight, and when he touched me, nothing happened."

The victim added: "He then remarked how big I was. I was disgusted. Both times he showed me books of naked men."

The trial continues.

