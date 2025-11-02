Nine-month-old baby dies in dog attack in Rogiet, south Wales

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
National World Top Stories Update Sunday 2 November, 2025
A nine-month-old baby has died after being attacked by a dog.

Gwent Police said officers were called to a home in Crossway, Rogiet, south east Wales at 6pm on Sunday.

Officers went to the scene along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Police said that the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gwent Police Chief Superintendent John Davies said: “We understand that there will be concerns around this incident, but officers are on scene and will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses. If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

The dog has been seized and removed from the property, the force said.

Related topics:Wales
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice