Bakerloo line flasher: Man hunted after exposing himself to woman on train at Waterloo station

A man exposed himself to a woman on a busy train.

British Transport Police have now released pictures of a man they want to speak to after the incident on the Bakerloo line underground service.

A man flashed a woman on an underground train - and now police have released this picture of somebody they want to talk to about the incident | Issued by British Transport Police

It happened at 4.15pm on Friday, August 22 at Waterloo say police, and the man got off at that station.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 435 of August 22. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

