Supermarket shelves have been absent of bananas this week - but retailers should now have everything back to normal.

Customers took to social media to complain of empty shelves in shops and bunches of bananas being out of stock online.

Posting on X, one user said: “We have no bananas! Empty shelves at Tesco on the sun-kissed Isle of Sheppey today following the non arrival of the banana boat.”

Bananas seem to have been in short supply across the UK this week. | Rodrigo Dos Reis/Unsplash

They shared a photo of a customer notice placed on the empty shelves which said the shortage had been caused by “shipment delays”. Another user shared a photo of empty shelves at a Tesco in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Packs of six small bananas are currently out of stock on Tesco’s website. Tesco was contacted for comment but did not respond. Some customers reportedly spotted shortages of the fruit in M&S, but supplies are understood to have now returned to normal.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s told NationalWorld that there are “no issues” with the supermarket’s current supply of bananas.

NationalWorld has also approached Aldi, Asda and Waitrose for comment - while Lidl referred us to the British Retail Consortium. Director of food and sustainability, Andrew Opie, said: “Supply of bananas at some supermarkets was temporarily impacted by transatlantic storms affecting shipping. These storms have since abated and most supermarkets are currently showing good availability of bananas.”

Retail insiders suggested that any shortages were temporary and not widespread, and delayed shipments were on their way again. But experts have warned that farmers who grow the staple fruit are increasingly struggling against climate change and adverse weather conditions.

Bananas cannot be grown in the UK so must be imported from other countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica and Ecuador. Higher temperatures along with an increased frequency and intensity of drought, floods, pests and disease have contributed to reducing banana quality and yields.