A woman was raped in a churchyard by a gang of men.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was attacked in the early hours of Sunday by a group in what police have called a “horrific crime”.

Officers have issued an appeal to find a woman who may have tried to help the victim, who is in her 30s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happened in St Mary’s Church’s churchyard in Banbury and nearby in the town centre .

St Mary's Church in Banbury

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Mark Personius said: “This is a horrific crime and Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the offenders. We are supporting the victim with specifically trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“I am making a public appeal to a specific witness, a woman, who we believe may have tried to help the victim. At this stage we don’t have a description of this Good Samaritan. However, if you believe you are the woman, please contact the police as you may have vital information that can help us piece together what happened.

“The town centre would have been busy on a Saturday night into the early hours of a Sunday morning. Therefore, I would also appeal to anyone else who saw or heard anything in the area between about 12am and 2.30am [on Sunday] to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please check any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage you have from the area and if you have captured anything that you think may help us, please get in touch.

“You can contact the force by speaking to an officer at the scene, calling 101 or via a dedicated webpage for this investigation , where you can leave any footage from the area. The investigation reference number is 43250495078.

“There is a scenewatch in place at the church to enable us to carry our forensic examinations. We will also be conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries. I would like to thank local residents and businesses for their ongoing support while we are in the area carrying out our investigation.”