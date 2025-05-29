Banksy unveils new lighthouse mural with hidden message as fans speculate location

Elusive street artist Banksy has revealed a new piece of artwork featuring a lighthouse and the words “I want to be what you see in me,” painted in black and white at an undisclosed location.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mural was shared on Banksy’s official Instagram account on Thursday. The artist shared two images of the lighthouse appearing to be cast by the nearby street bollard. The lighthouse's beam aligns with the text stenciled onto the wall, which reads: "I WANT TO BE WHAT YOU SAW IN ME".

Banksy, whose identity remains a mystery, also shared an image of two elderly individuals walking their dogs past the artwork. While no location has been confirmed, speculation online has suggested it could be somewhere in Europe, or even London. Some also pointed to Marseille, France, though this remains unverified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elusive street artist Banksy has revealed a new piece of artwork featuring a lighthouse and the words “I want to be what you see in me,” painted in black and white at an undisclosed location. | Banksy on Instagram

The line used in the mural, may reference a lyric from the song Softly by Tennessee-based country band Lonestar: “I want to be what you see in me. I want to love you the way that you love me.”

Last year, London saw a swathe of animal-themed Banksy works including a rhino seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra, two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other, and three monkeys that looked as though they were swinging on a bridge.

Since putting one of a gorilla lifting the shutter at London Zoo, Banksy has also posted another image, of a Madonna with baby Jesus and what looks like a bullet hole.

The lighthouse is his latest image.