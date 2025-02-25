A woman has been arrested after a pensioner was seriously injured in a dog attack involving a suspected unregistered XL bully.

Cheshire Police said the 84-year-old man was walking along Bardsley Avenue in Warrington when he was attacked by a dog which had escaped from a nearby address at around 6.40pm on Monday (February 24).

The dog, believed to be an XL Bully, attacked the pensioner in the garden causing serious injuries. Officers attended the scene and on arrival the dog was destroyed by firearms officers outside the address. A second suspected XL Bully was also destroyed inside the property and a third smaller dog was also seized.

The victim, a local man, was taken to Aintree Hospital, where his condition is currently described as critical but stable.

A 29-year-old woman, has since been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a dog dangerously out of control causing serious injury. She is currently being held in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries. A 40-year-old man is also being sought in relation to the incident.

Cheshire Constabulary Chief Constable Mark Roberts, said: “This was an innocent man who was simply walking in the street when he was horrifically attacked by a suspected unregistered XL Bully. These dogs are like weapons; their physical attributes can make it like owning a loaded firearm with a questionable safety catch.

“The sheer size and ferocity of these animals mean that our firearms officers had to discharge 19 shots – all of which hit their targets - in order to bring the incident to a conclusion and ensure the safety of the public.

“While the victim is now receiving the treatment that he requires, there is no doubt that this incident will impact him for the rest of his life. The danger to the public that these dogs pose is well known, which is why Cheshire Constabulary has been extremely proactive in enforcing the new regulations.

“So far we have already removed more than 100 XL Bullies from the streets of Cheshire, and we are committed to doing all we can to ensure that those who don’t comply with the new regulations are held accountable.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us , or call 101, quoting IML 2034464. For more details in relation to the laws surrounding XL Bully dogs visit - Ban on XL Bully dogs - GOV.UK .