Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be Speaker of the House of Commons, has died, according to current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who said she was “one of a kind”.

“Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend,” Lindsay said. “To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.”

There was always a “friendly rivalry” between the pair, he said. “She was from Yorkshire, and I am from Lancashire... But from my point of view, it was heartening to hear a northern voice speaking from the chair.”