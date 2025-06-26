Two dogs attacked a boy playing basketball in a park.

The animals, believed to be Dobermans, bit the 16-year-old on his arms and legs before members of the public intervened and pulled the beasts off him.

Police say that they have been told that the owners of the dogs were verbally abusive towards witnesses, before they left the park.

The boy was taken to hospital by his dad and treated for his injuries. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Police want to speak to this woman after a 16-year-old playing basketball was attacked by two dogs, thought to be Dobermans in Barrack Hall Park in Bexhill, East Sussex | Sussex Police

A police spokesman asked for help in identifying the woman in the picture because they want to talk to her. They said: “We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward.”

The dog attack took place at Barrack Hall Park in Bexhill, East Sussex, on Saturday, June 7 at about 7.30pm. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 368 of 07/06.