The word ‘based’ has become one of the most widely used terms in online culture - but what does it really mean?

No longer tied to its original meaning of location, 'based' has evolved from niche internet slang to a mainstream expression of approval, authenticity, and confidence, making it a popular term across social media platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit.

According to Urban Dictionary, the word is used when you agree with something; or when you want to recognise someone for being themselves, i.e. courageous and unique or not caring what others think. It is also common in online political slang.

The term originated in rap culture, popularised by artist Lil B, also known as "The Based God." Lil B described "based" as being oneself without caring what others think.

The term has surged in popularity because of its adaptability and simplicity. It's often used in memes, comment sections, and viral videos to quickly convey agreement or approval.