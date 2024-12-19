Based: The internet's favourite word, what does it mean and how it's used

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

19th Dec 2024, 3:53pm
The word ‘based’ has become one of the most widely used terms in online culture - but what does it really mean?

No longer tied to its original meaning of location, 'based' has evolved from niche internet slang to a mainstream expression of approval, authenticity, and confidence, making it a popular term across social media platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit.

According to Urban Dictionary, the word is used when you agree with something; or when you want to recognise someone for being themselves, i.e. courageous and unique or not caring what others think. It is also common in online political slang.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The term originated in rap culture, popularised by artist Lil B, also known as "The Based God." Lil B described "based" as being oneself without caring what others think.

The word ‘based’ has become one of the most widely used terms in online culture - but what does it really mean?placeholder image
The word ‘based’ has become one of the most widely used terms in online culture - but what does it really mean? | Getty Images

The term has surged in popularity because of its adaptability and simplicity. It's often used in memes, comment sections, and viral videos to quickly convey agreement or approval.

Related topics:internet

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice