Journalists based in England will walk out over a 24 hour period amid a dispute over cuts

Journalists at the BBC are set to strike on Local Election Day amid a cuts dispute. (Credit: Getty Images)

The BBC's local election night coverage could be in peril after journalists in England announced a strike to take place on the day on 5 May.

The strike action comes after local radio services within the BBC were been hit with cuts. This included cutting 100 hours of local programming to just 40 hours, and merging some services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 5 May strike follows action taken by members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Budget Day. The NUJ said that the action on Budget Day has been followed by a period of work-to-rule which has had a "significant impact".

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “Video didn’t kill off radio and nor will digital. We understand that digital services need to be improved but it shouldn’t come at the expense of local radio which is at the heart of the BBC’s public service remit.

“To go from over 100 hours a week of local programming on every radio station down to just 40 is unacceptable. People want local, relevant news that is accessible and NUJ members are prepared to stand up and fight for that.

“Once local radio stops being local then it is the beginning of the end and BBC bosses don’t have the right to destroy an institution that has existed for over 50 years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The union has approached arbitration service Acas in an attempt to find a resolution to the dispute. The BBC has said that it remains committed to "local service across TV, radio and online that delivers even greater value to communities".

A spokesperson for the corporation said: “We’re disappointed that the industrial action is taking place. We have a plan to modernise local services across England – including more news journalists and a stronger local online service – which will see no overall reduction in staffing levels or local funding.