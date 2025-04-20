Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC presenter Nick Owen has shared a major update in his cancer journey after being diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer.

The former TV-am host announced in August 2023 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer four months earlier. He said at the time that despite not showing any symptoms, his GP picked up on the cancer after a blood test showed a slight elevated prostate-specific antigen known as PSA, leading to him seeing a specialist and being diagnosed.

Owen, 77, underwent surgery as part of his treatment and has now shared an update, saying that he is hopeful that he is now cancer-free. He told The Mirror: "It was possibly the worst day of my life. But I’m still thriving, I’m still grateful.

Veteran BBC presenter Nick Owen became emotional on air as he received moving messages from the public - including one from his son - as he opened up about his cancer battle. | BBC Pictures

“I’m feeling pretty well and glad to be where I am now. Hopefully I’m cancer free. I’m a lucky boy.”

Owen added that opening up publicly about his diagnosis led to him being inundated with message from people who picked up on their own health scare after hearing about his story.

He said: “Every week someone is writing to me to say hearing my story made them get a PSA test, they were diagnosed and having the operation.

“I was in our village this week and a man came up to thank me. He had a PSA test as a result of the publicity, was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had the operation seven weeks ago. Like me, he had no symptoms. It’s constant. It’s happened hundreds of times. It’s breathtaking and emotional. I’m glad some good has come out of this. It’s vital that people get tested.”

Back in August 2023, the TV presenter, who is also the former chairman of Luton Town Football Club, described the moment he received the “grim” news from doctors. He said: “It was a very grim moment… driving home after that sort of news and ringing people, texting people, my phone went crazy for hours on end.

“That was probably the worst day of my life, or certainly one of them.”

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for men in the UK, with one in eight being diagnosed at some point in their life. For those who display, symptoms will include an increased need to pee, straining while peeing and a feeling of a full bladder even after passing urine. For more information on prostate cancer, you can visit the NHS website.