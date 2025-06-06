A BBC presenter says he will be taking a break from his role after a cancer diagnosis.

Bryan Burnett, 59, announced on Thursday that he would be stepping back from his early evening programme Get It On to undergo appendiceal cancer treatment.

Speaking on air, the BBC Radio Scotland host said the tumour was first discovered earlier this year while he was having surgery to remove his appendix.

He said: “Appendix cancer is incredibly rare but the good news is it is treatable, but I do have to have some fairly hefty abdominal surgery next week. It’s going to mean I am going to be off work for a couple of months and you know how hard I will find that. However, I’m expected to make a full recovery, which is good news, and will be back on air, on the show that I truly love, later in the year.

“Those of you who are regular listeners know that we are such a close team on Get It On, so I also want to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to my brilliant producers for all the hand-holding and encouragement they’ve given me since they found out my news. I’m sure they will let you know how I’m doing over the next few weeks.”

In a statement he said his treatment will begin next week and will involve abdominal surgery and chemotherapy.

Burnett said: “I’ve experienced the most incredible care and kindness from the NHS staff who have been looking after me. My surgeon is a Get It On listener so I know I’m in good hands.

“I will really miss the music and the chat when I’m off but our listeners have given me hundreds of great playlists so that will keep me going over the next few months.”

Broadcaster Grant Stott will step in to present the show in his absence.

Hayley Valentine, director BBC Scotland, said: “Bryan is one of our most popular broadcasters on Radio Scotland and I know listeners will join us in wishing him well as he embarks on his treatment. We look forward to welcoming him back to the Get It On studio once he’s recovered.”