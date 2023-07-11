Three separate claims have now been made against the unnamed BBC presenter as the broadcaster continues to deal with fallout of the scandal

A 23-year-old person has levelled a further allegation at the unnamed BBC presenter currently at the centre of a scandal, accusing them of breaking Covid lockdown rules to meet with them in 2021.

In an interview with The Sun, the 23-year-old claimed that the presenter had travelled from London to another county in February 2021 to meet them at their flat. At the time strict coronavirus rules which prohibited socialising outside of household bubbles were in place.

The person told The Sun: “The BBC were briefing the nation on the rules — when their star who was part of the institution was quite happy to break them.”

They added that they had met on a dating site in November 2020, before moving to communicating via WhatsApp one month later. They also allege that the presenter has paid them more than £600 in three payments.

The Sun newspaper also added that it had seen messages from the BBC presenter to the 23-year-old in which he had sent cash and asked for pictures. The newspaper said that it had approached both the BBC and the presenter for comment and would be handing over their evidence to the BBC's investigation team.

It comes after the unidentified star was accused of paying for sexual images from a teenager and sending "threatening messages" to a second young person who had alluded to having had contact with them on social media.