"Beautiful, gorgeous" mum Paige Hall found dead will be remembered for charitable works
Tributes have been paid to Paige Hall, whose mother has spoken of her dedication to helping those in need in her community. Popular Paige, who leaves behind son Jenson, was well known in the community of Chesham, Bucks, after founding a Facebook page which enabled people to donate items to those in need.
Her cause of death has not been revealed. However, her mother, Jeanette Steward, said she had been found in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 23) and that the family - including Paige's brother, Harley - had been left "in bits".
"My beautiful daughter, Paige Hall, a girl that did so much for others, especially with her charity Acts of Kindness Chilterns and Surrounding," she said. "She worked tirelessly for that charity, always to make sure people okay and cared for, alongside being the best mum to our gorgeous grandson, Jenson."
She added: "Our lives will never, ever be the same again. Heartbroken is an understatement."
However, she vowed to look after Paige's son, who is now dealing with the loss of his mother, who "doted" on him. "He will always be safe with us and I will never, ever let him forget you and just how amazing you were in every way. I promise you darling, he will never forget who you are and what a great mum you were to him. RIP my beautiful girl."
She said the family would never forget the mum-of-one who managed the giving community of around 20,000 people, which gave money, clothes and more to families and people in need. If there is a heaven up there, then please, please look after our baby girl and tell her how much myself and her dad and all of our family love her," Jeanette added.
"Life will never be the same without you in it. I love you forever my sweet, sweet girl."
A memorial has been held in Paige's memory, and a Go Fund Me page set up in her memory has raised more than £9,500 to support Jenson and "help lift some of the financial burden at the moment".
