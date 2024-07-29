Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A "beautiful, gorgeous" young mum has tragically died at the age of just 25.

Tributes have been paid to Paige Hall, whose mother has spoken of her dedication to helping those in need in her community. Popular Paige, who leaves behind son Jenson, was well known in the community of Chesham, Bucks, after founding a Facebook page which enabled people to donate items to those in need.

Her cause of death has not been revealed. However, her mother, Jeanette Steward, said she had been found in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 23) and that the family - including Paige's brother, Harley - had been left "in bits".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My beautiful daughter, Paige Hall, a girl that did so much for others, especially with her charity Acts of Kindness Chilterns and Surrounding," she said. "She worked tirelessly for that charity, always to make sure people okay and cared for, alongside being the best mum to our gorgeous grandson, Jenson."

She added: "Our lives will never, ever be the same again. Heartbroken is an understatement."

However, she vowed to look after Paige's son, who is now dealing with the loss of his mother, who "doted" on him. "He will always be safe with us and I will never, ever let him forget you and just how amazing you were in every way. I promise you darling, he will never forget who you are and what a great mum you were to him. RIP my beautiful girl."

Tributes have been paid to Paige Hall, whose mother has spoken of her dedication to helping those in need in her community. | Facebook

She said the family would never forget the mum-of-one who managed the giving community of around 20,000 people, which gave money, clothes and more to families and people in need. If there is a heaven up there, then please, please look after our baby girl and tell her how much myself and her dad and all of our family love her," Jeanette added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Life will never be the same without you in it. I love you forever my sweet, sweet girl."