A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was sexually assaulted on a river pathway in Kent.

Kent Police said the incident took place near Beaver Road in Ashford between 8.25pm and 9pm on Friday, January 24.

The teenager was arrested on the evening of Monday (January 27) after police reviewed CCTV footage and spoke to potential witnesses.

He remains in custody while the investigation continues.