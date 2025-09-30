A high street cinema has gone up in flames.

London Fire Brigade has been called out to a building fire on Beckenham High Street in south London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been sent out.

The brigade said: “As of 9.20am, half of the roof of a mixed-use building, currently under refurbishment, remains alight. The second and first floors of the building are also partially alight. Firefighters are working hard to prevent the spread of the fire to adjoining buildings, including a cinema.

“The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke and we are advising people in the area to keep their windows and doors closed at this time.

“The incident is causing major traffic disruption in Beckenham and we are asking people to avoid travelling through the area whilst the incident remains ongoing as road closures are in place.”

The first call came in at 7.59am and the brigade said 18 people called 999. Crews from Beckenham, Bromley, Woodside, Forest Hill and other fire stations to the scene have been sent out. A 32-metre turntable ladder from Forest Hill is being used as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from above.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

More to follow.