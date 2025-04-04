Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A search is underway to find a 16-year-old boy who went missing after getting into difficulty in a lake in southeast London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics rushed to Beckenham Place Park, Lewisham, shortly after 3pm on Friday (April 4) and cordoned off the park to search for the teenager.

Around 35 firefighters have been sent out to help with the search. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.02pm this afternoon to reports of a person in the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team. We are still at the scene working alongside our emergency services partners.”