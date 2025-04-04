Beckenham Place Park: Boy, 16, goes missing after getting into difficulty in Lewisham lake

A search is underway to find a 16-year-old boy who went missing after getting into difficulty in a lake in southeast London.

Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics rushed to Beckenham Place Park, Lewisham, shortly after 3pm on Friday (April 4) and cordoned off the park to search for the teenager.

Around 35 firefighters have been sent out to help with the search. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.02pm this afternoon to reports of a person in the water.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team. We are still at the scene working alongside our emergency services partners.”

