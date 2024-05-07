Beech Road: Greater Manchester Police officer 'run over' as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A man has been arrested after running over a police officer. Greater Manchester Police said officers attended a domestic incident on Beech Road, Sale at around 10.11pm on Sunday (May 5) when a man deliberately drove over the attending police officer before making off.
The police officer, who went in and out of consciousness, sustained a broken ankle upon further treatment at the hospital. The man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and another man, aged 30, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Walton, of Trafford Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Our officers put themselves out there on the streets every day to keep our communities safe. They do not expect to be targeted in such a way. Thankfully we had a quick response and have two suspects arrested and in custody. Our investigation is progressing well and there is no wider threat to members of the public.
“Our officers were extremely proactive and arrests were made swiftly. This is a clear example of the bravery of our officers in putting themselves in harm’s way every day across Greater Manchester. We wish the injured officer a full recovery and hope for them to be back on the streets and taking the fight to the criminals of Greater Manchester very soon.”