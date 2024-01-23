Belle Vale: Liverpool park cordoned off after two dogs die from eating 'unknown white substance' in Liverpool
The public are advised to avoid the area while tests are conducted to establish what the white substance that killed two dogs is.
Merseyside Police cordoned off a park area in Liverpool after two dogs died and a third became seriously ill from eating an unknown white substance. A number of reports came in from a vet at around 2pm on Monday that a series of dogs had been brought to the surgery after falling ill after ingesting the substance, found close to Childwall Valley Road, Belle Vale.
Two of the dogs later died, one is seriously ill and a fourth one continues to be treated. Merseyside Police are conducting tests to establish what the substance is and the public are being asked to avoid the area. Residents have been asked to remain in doors and keep their windows closed.
Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies said: “Whilst the incident is obviously of concern I want the public to be reassured that the matter is being dealt with and is under control. We would advise people to avoid the area as we seek to establish what the substance is and how it got there.
“Anyone who believes they were in the area and came into direct contact with the substance is advised to seek medical assistance if they believe they have suffered any ill effects. We would always advise anyone who comes across an unknown substance to not touch but to report it to police.”
