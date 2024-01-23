Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Merseyside Police cordoned off a park area in Liverpool after two dogs died and a third became seriously ill from eating an unknown white substance. A number of reports came in from a vet at around 2pm on Monday that a series of dogs had been brought to the surgery after falling ill after ingesting the substance, found close to Childwall Valley Road, Belle Vale.

Two of the dogs later died, one is seriously ill and a fourth one continues to be treated. Merseyside Police are conducting tests to establish what the substance is and the public are being asked to avoid the area. Residents have been asked to remain in doors and keep their windows closed.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies said: “Whilst the incident is obviously of concern I want the public to be reassured that the matter is being dealt with and is under control. We would advise people to avoid the area as we seek to establish what the substance is and how it got there.

The substance was found in a park area close to Childwall Valley Road. Image: Google