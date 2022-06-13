Met Police officers have erected forensic tents in Belvue Park in Northolt after finding the body on in the early morning hours

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found on fire in a London park.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the body of the man, who has not yet been identified, was found in the early hours of Monday (13 June) morning in Northolt, west London.

The London fire brigade also confirmed that it had been called to the scene.

The man is confirmed to have died.

What happened in Belvue Park?

As of yet, the circumstances surrounding the man’s death has not been established.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Belvue Park, Northolt at around 4:20am on the morning of Monday 13 June.

Firefighters were the first to arive at the scene after being alterted to a fire in the west London park, with police being altered to the incident shortly after.

Local residents have commented on social media saying that a blue forensic tent has been constructed in the location, with foresnic officers also spotted at the scene.

What have emergency services said about the situation?

The Metropolitan Police Twitter account for Ealing said: “Police were called at 4.37am on Monday, June 13 by the London Fire Brigade to Belvue Park, Northolt to reports of a body found on fire.

“Officers are working to identify the deceased, at this stage believed to be a male, and inform next of kin.”

The police added that the death was currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a park on Rowdell Road in Northolt.

“Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The brigade was called at 4.19am and the incident was over for firefighters by 4.56am.

“One fire engine from Northolt Fire Station attended the scene.