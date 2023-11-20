A woman has been critically injured in a dog attack in London on Monday morning.

A dog attack has left a woman in critical condition and a man injured. The incident, which took place in Belvedere, southeast London, on Monday (November 20), also saw the dog tasered by officers which later died.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said it was called to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog inside a property in Bedwell Road at 8.55am. Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. The man, who sustained minor injuries was also taken to hospital for treatment.

