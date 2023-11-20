Belvedere dog attack: Woman critically ill in hospital - dog dead after being tasered by Met police
A woman has been critically injured in a dog attack in London on Monday morning.
A dog attack has left a woman in critical condition and a man injured. The incident, which took place in Belvedere, southeast London, on Monday (November 20), also saw the dog tasered by officers which later died.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said it was called to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog inside a property in Bedwell Road at 8.55am. Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. The man, who sustained minor injuries was also taken to hospital for treatment.
A police spokesperson said: "The dog received injuries during the attack and a Taser was discharged by officers who secured it in a separate room. It has since died. Enquiries into circumstances continue."